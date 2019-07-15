EA Sports has today revealed the Madden 20 player ratings, highlighted by four superstars who earned the coveted 99 overall ranking.

Among them: Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

On the offensive side of the ball, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones both check in at 98 overall, while Rams running back Todd Gurley is the highest rated running back at 97.

Top 5 WRs: Hopkins (99), Brown (98), Jones (98), Beckham Jr (96) and Michael Thomes (95) Top 5 RBs: Gurley (97), Ezekiel Elliott (94), Le'Veon Bell (92), Melvin Gordon III (92), Saquon Barkley & Christian McCaffrey (91) Top 5 TEs: Travis Kelce (96), Zach Ertz (93), Delanie Walker (92), George Kittle (90), Greg Olson (89)

When it comes to quarterbacks, the reigning NFL MVP, and Madden 20 cover star, Patrick Mahomes sits at Madden mountaintop. The Kansas City Chiefs' 23-year old signal caller boasts a 97 overall rating, one point higher than six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Philip Rivers (94) Drew Brees and Andrew Luck (both 92) round out the Top 5 QBs.

The highest rated team in Madden 20 is the Philadelphia Eagles (89 overall). The Miami Dolphins are bottom of the barrel with an overall rating of 74.

Madden 20 is slated to release on August 2. Click here to check out the full player ratings.