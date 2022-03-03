If you were watching the NBA All-Star Game just a couple of weekends ago, then you are aware that Macy Gray sang the National Anthem. Her rendition of the anthem was quite unique, to put it lightly, and there were plenty of fans and even athletes who found it to be quite humorous.

One person who couldn't help crack a smile throughout the performance was none other than LeBron James. In the clip below, LeBron seemed to be cracking up throughout the whole thing, and the entire performance ultimately went viral, for all of the wrong reasons.

Now, however, Gray seems to think all of this was completely blown out of proportion. In a recent TikTok, Gray asked the question "y'all really think LeBron was laughing at me?" Based on her reactions throughout the video, she seems to think otherwise. While she doesn't exactly give her full take on the matter, it seems like she has some sort of hope that LeBron was simply smiling at her talents.





This is one of those things that will forever be up for interpretation unless LeBron comes out and speaks on it. For now, however, any chance of that happening is pretty unlikely.