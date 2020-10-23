On top of being a platinum artist, Macklemore is also a massive sneakerhead who has done quite a bit of work with brands over the years, specifically Jumpman. Back in the day, Macklemore came up with a green suede colorway of the Air Jordan 6 that ultimately became the inspiration for a similar-looking Gatorade collaboration. While Macklemore has yet to release a collab with Jordan Brand, there are still plenty of PEs and samples circulating on the internet, for sneakerheads to fawn over.

The latest to resurface on the internet is this pink suede offering that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and @depeche23mode. As you can see from the detailed images below, the shoe is covered in pink suede and laces, all while the midsole is a mix of black, white, and icy blue. The back heel of the sneaker has a shark head, which complements the "Shark Face Gang" branding on the insole. This PE was made all the way back in 2014 and is easily one of the more interesting Air Jordan 6 colorways we have seen in quite some time.

Unfortunately for all of you sneaker lovers out there, these won't be releasing anytime soon. Regardless, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you news on all of the latest releases, in the not so distant future.