Macklemore Waves Bye-Bye In “Trump’s Over Freestyle”

It was only a matter of time before the rap game began responding to the last day of Donald Trump, but few expected that the first stone would be cast by Macklemore. And yet, the "Thrift Store" rapper has officially returned to wave a taunting bye-bye to the former President, who served one term in office before being defeated by Joe Biden. Though it's not often that Macklemore slides back into the booth, his fans will no doubt appreciate this latest dose of bars, provided they aren't staunch Trump loyalists, of course. For them, Macklemore makes it clear that he holds no fondness.

But they aren't the only people to catch his ire. "All you liberals that are out there being silent, while black people dying at the hands of police violence," he raps, calling out the hypocrisy sometimes exhibited by the left. "That care more about animal rights and recycling / and bicyling and the climate and toothpaste with iron / you too are complicit, you too getting brought up / give it to you pro Bono, U2 are the problem." In fact, Macklemore seems determined to level the playing field, deeming America "armed, dumb, and dangerous" as he makes it clear that Biden isn't the savior some make him out to be. Should you be curious in hearing the rapper's take on current affairs, check out "Trump's Over" right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

All you liberals that are out there being silent

While black people dying at the hands of police violence

That care more about animal rights and recycling

And bicyling and the climate and toothpaste with iron

You too are complicit, you too getting brought up

Give it to you pro Bono, U2 are the problem

