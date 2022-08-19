Macklemore Shares "Maniac" Single With Windser Amid Imagine Dragons Arena Tour

Macklemore has been keeping busy these days as the opening act on Imagine Dragons' North American stadium and arena tour, which kicked off earlier this month on August 5th.

Ahead of tomorrow's show at Fenway Park in Boston, the 39-year-old has dropped off a new single in collaboration with Windser called "Maniac" along with a Jake Magraw-directed music video that includes an appearance from Nardwuar.

"The first time I heard Windser singing the hook on Maniac I fell in love with it," Macklemore said of his latest release. "It’s infectious and relatable and I couldn’t get it out of my head. 'Maniac' is about the euphoria of a relationship that isn’t perfect, but an addictive journey of the ups and downs that make you both who you are."

Other recent arrivals from the Washington native include "CHANT" with Tones And I, as well as another collab track with Windser that arrived back in 2021, called "Next Year."

Stream "Maniac" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna dance with a maniac

'Cause the moment we touch, it's a heart attack

You know I love you, honey, but you got me runnin', yeah

I could give a damn, you're a maniac

And you're talkin' like a killer, got me on my back

You know I love you, honey, but you got me runnin', yeah