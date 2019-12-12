mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Macklemore Sets Out To Become The Next Mariah Carey In "It's Christmas Time"

Alex Zidel
December 12, 2019 15:03
Macklemore releases a new song right in time for the holidays.


It's that time of the year, y'all. Everybody is racing to enter the fray, seeing who can craft the most magical holiday song ever and hoping to take over the crowd from Mariah Carey. For decades, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has ruled the airwaves, garnering millions of dollars for Carey and ensuring that she can always afford the dopest gifts for her family. Who doesn't want that kind of success? If it means making a cheesy Christmas song to support your loved ones, then it's got to be done. Seattle's Macklemore goes into the holidays every year thinking that he should hop in the studio and make a timeless record that will live on forever. He finally seized the opportunity this year though, dropping a record with Dan Caplen called "It's Christmas Time."

We haven't heard from the "Thrift Shop" rapper in a while but he's making sure to end the decade by crossing something off his bucket list. Macklemore has officially dropped his holiday track, bringing his sense of humour to the table and detailing everything he's excited for in the coming weeks. From classic musical offerings to holiday film favorites, Macklemore is ready for Christmas.

Do you think he'll be the next Mariah Carey?

Quotable Lyrics:

The Almond Roca, the hottest cocoa
The track around the tree with the locomotives
I wanted a Jordan poster to measure my growth spurt
Starter logo, Georgetown Hoyas
I'm going off of the head, y'all
Homemade cookies that I dip in the eggnog
I wanna take a second, and shoutout my dead dog

