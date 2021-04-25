Macklemore recently revealed that he relapsed on drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic while talking with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. He spoke about his struggle with addiction but reaffirmed that he is still proud of the progress he has made.

“I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse,” he told Shepard during the interview. “I Justin Timberlake’ed it. I cried. I maybe had a tear. We’re not exactly sure. But it was within two months of my COVID relapse, and the disease of addiction is crazy … It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I’m not alone.”



Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

The rapper also explained that fame made it harder for him to focus on his rehabilitation throughout his career.

“One of the things that always stuck with me from rehab is that whatever you put in front of recovery will be the first thing that you lose,” he says in the video. “It wasn’t just a relapse anymore — it was the sneaky, lying, I’m getting pills and I’m not telling anybody."

A decade into his recovery, he says that he is still proud of the work he has done: “I’ve spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it’s made me who I am. I’ve compromised my life and other people around me, I’ve done things that I’m not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I’m fucking proud of that.”

Check out the interview below.

[Via]