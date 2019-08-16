Macklemore Pays Homage To His Irish Roots On "Shadow"

It's been a while since we've heard new music from Macklemore. The rapper has been having some trouble recreating the success of "Thrift Shop" but he's still putting in work. Back in 2017, he released his last project, Gemini which marked his second solo studio album from him. It included features from Offset and Lil Yachty but we haven't heard a whole lot of music from him since. Today, the rapper came out of the blue with his new single, "Shadow" after debuting it on NBC's Songland.

Macklemore is back with some uplifting tunes on his latest record. The rapper's new single falls in line with some of his previous work that shares e message of positivity. The single is interesting too because the song's production includes instruments typically heard in traditional Irish music. The rapper reflects on fatherhood and the current state of his life. He taps Iro for some additional vocals which is heard on the hook.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell my momma I'ma die sober

Yeah, I might be bipolar

I should write an album out in Wyoming

Low bottom, I'm a high roller