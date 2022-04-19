Macklemore has become a minority owner of NHL team Seattle Kraken alongside Marshawn Lynch. Seattle natives, the duo will be joining Kraken Investor Group with founder/majority owner David Bonderman and executive committee chairperson Samantha Holloway, to "lead Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers, and community members."

Macklemore told the NHL, "I am a Seattle sports fan through and through, have been my entire life. I think that sports define a city. They bring people together. It gives us one common purpose to root for. It's really the spirit of the city in so many ways, and to be a part of that new era that is the Kraken, that is the NHL in Seattle, that is the new arena, to do that was a no-brainer in terms of the opportunity." He added, "It's just something that I can't really even put into words. It's a big moment for myself, for Marshawn - we're both super pumped to be involved - for my family and for the future."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The former music artist admitted that he did not grow up a hockey fan since Seattle did not have a team, but watching his nephew play, snagged his interest. "Within a couple of minutes, I was, like, up against the glass screaming, completely into it and I was like, 'OK, I get hocket now," he said.

Macklemore always detailed upcoming opportunities for the Climate Pledge Arena. "We have a really cool opportunity with Climate Pledge because it's not just sports," he said. "We have an arena that puts on some of the best concerts in the world, a state-of-the-art sound system, everything is brand new. It sounds amazing. I've been to a couple of shows."

