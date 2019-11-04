Macklemore is in his Harry Houdini bag.

Taking to social media, the GRAMMY award-winning emcee revealed to fans that he's recently been sharpening his skills in magic, a newly-adopted past time. Only now, he'll be upping the ante by combining the craft with hip-hop. The tangible proof? A "first-ever" hybrid album blending magic and hip-hop.

"CONTEST ALERT," penned the Seattle rapper. "I’ve been working hard on this magic shit. And now I’m combining both of my talents for the first ever Magic Rap album. And YOU get to pick the name. Drop the best album title in the comments, I’ll select the best one and whoever wins gets a free dog. (I pick the dog and I get to name it though. That’s fair). Good luck."

The new project will mark Macklemore's first full-length outing since delivering on 2017's Gemini. The project featured a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Offset, Kesha and Lil Yachty. Perhaps this time around, we'll get a visit from the likes of Criss Angel and Michael Carbonaro.

Sound off with your thoughts below. What should Macklemore name his magic rap album?