Rapper Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis have just welcomed a new baby into their home! Davis took to Instagram took to announce the birth of their son, Hugo. The couple already share two children together.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon ð ð¦ this beautiful human came into our lives,” Davis captioned a picture of her holding the newborn baby. “He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo ð May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

Macklemore has not announced the new birth himself yet, but he did comment on his wife's post with a heart. Hugo's siblings are Sloan, 6, and Collette, 3. He is the first boy of the bunch.

Macklemore opened up about his relapse and struggle with addiction during the pandemic earlier this year, and how he's fighting to be a better man. “I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse,” he told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I Justin Timberlake’ed it. I cried. I maybe had a tear. We’re not exactly sure. But it was within two months of my COVID relapse, and the disease of addiction is crazy … It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I’m not alone.”



Despite his personal struggles, Macklemore has appeared to be a supportive partner and a great father. Congrats to the whole family.