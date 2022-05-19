Things have calmed in Lil Wayne's corner following his verbal jabs at Mark Cuban. Yesterday (May 17), we reported on Wayne's reactions to Cuban's taunts over the NBA's Western Conference Semifinals. During the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series, Wayne called Luka Doncic a "ho." The Mavs star would go on to help his team knock out the Suns, and the Dallas team's owner, Mark Cuban, teased the rapper with his "Uproar" lyrics.

Later, Tunechi tweeted, "Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho... Ya lil b*tch it's up."



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

This caused both Wayne and Cuban to trend on social media as people assessed whether or not the rapper's response was warranted, and 24 hours after the controversy erupted, Mack Maine has entered the chat. The record executive suggested that he facilitated a conversation between wayne and Cuban in an effort to quiet the storm.

"Just got off da phone with @mcuban and @LilTunechi and IT'S ALL LOVE!!! [praying hands emoji][fingers crossed emoji]," Maine wrote. Unsurprisingly, the exact nature of that call and what was discussed has been kept behind closed doors, but it's good to see that things have been settled.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are facing off against the Golden State Warriors. We'll make sure to keep you updated with that series as it unfolds.