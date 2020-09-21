On his birthday in 2018, Lil Wayne blessed the world by finally releasing Tha Carter V. The album had been held back for so long, being restricted from releasing because of Wayne's legal issues with Birdman. Finally, the two came to an agreement and dropped the long-awaited album, which lived up to expectations.

Over the years, it had undergone a few face-lifts. Some songs were removed, others were added, and some were changed altogether. Thankfully though, we don't need to wonder about "what could have been" because, for his birthday this year, Lil Wayne and Mack Maine are coming through with some huge news.



Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Tunechi is turning 38-years-old in a week and, to celebrate, he's releasing the original version of Tha Carter V. Mack Maine made the announcement on social media, sharing the exquisite McLaren that he copped as a gift for the rapper and telling the world.

"OG CV DROPPING 9/25," wrote the Young Money page on Instagram. "In honor of THE GOATs birthday, @mackmaine4president dropped off two big gifts today — a new amethyst McLaren for @liltunechi AND the news of the OG CV dropping on 9/25. WHATS HARDER, LIFE OR MR. CARTER?!?!?"

In the clip, two songs are previewed: "Life of Mr. Carter" and "Scottie."

With the album dropping this week, we can't wait for more information to come about the original C5, including a tracklist and cover artwork.

Let us know how you feel about this news!