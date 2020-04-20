Back in the 1990s, hip hop fans just knew that they were on their way to receiving an entire catalog from Westside Connection. The rap supergroup consisted of Ice Cube, Mack 10, and WC, but after releasing two studio albums—Bow Down and Terrorist Threats—the trio were no more. There have been plenty of rumors floating around over the years as to what led to the demise of Westside Connection, including gossip that Ice Cube's brother-in-law's beatdown was the last straw.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

However, Mack 10 recently sat down with Vlad TV to set the record straight. "It was conflict," he said. "But I went to Cube about four or five times before the conflict jumped off and told him to correct the situation. That's the part that everybody leave out, I think. I didn't—Nobody didn't intend on starting nothing, even like, escalating to that level. If you go to somebody five times before it escalates, then you was trying to be diplomatic about the situation."

Vlad added that because it was Ice Cube's wife's brother, it puts the rapper in a difficult position. Mack 10 responded by saying if it was his wife's brother, he would have made it clear that "he can't f*ck my money up. And he can't be out of line with anybody I'm getting down with and if you got that big of a problem with him, stay at home." Mack 10 also said that he didn't fight with Cube, but things became so heated that it became a "misunderstanding" that ultimately seemed irreparable at the time. Watch Mack 10's clip below.