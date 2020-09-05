Machinedrum, Tanerélle, & Mono/Poly Team Up For "Star"

Machinedrum is back with some more vibe music. The electronic music producer and artist has teamed up with Mono-Poly and Tanerélle for the new single "Star." Featured on a mini-EP, "Star" is the type of song best listened to when getting elevated or performing another relaxing task. The instrumental makes you feel as if you've dived underwater. The fluid yet rhythmic calm of "Star" is soothing.

"Star" is filled with vague and ambiguous lyrics. The obscure subject matter can be taken as if she if speaking of becoming a star in the scientific sense, but also can be viewed as a relationship or inner growth. Songs with ambiguous meaning paired with mellow vibes always hit deep with those who enjoy emotionally light yet riveting tunes.

Quotable Lyrics

Hold me, wait, I just need some space

To move around and find my place

So, I'ma move on my way

