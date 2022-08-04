Machine Gun Kelly has been traveling the country for his Mainstream Sellout tour. The trips has already had its ups and downs– after performing at Madison Square Garden, MGK smashed glass on his face, causing him to bleed profusely. In Pittsburgh, MGK's opener, Willow Smith, had to pause her set when she noticed that someone had fainted in the crowd.

Now, Kelly is going to be performing in Omaha, Nebraska, and some locals have given him a bad introduction. Upon entering the state, one of the rapper's tour buses was covered in graffiti which included a homophobic slur.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

MGK's red tour bus was vandalized with spray-paint on both sides. On one side, the vandals drew a penis ejaculating. On the other side, they scrawled, "Rap devil f****t." According to members of Kelly's team, the bus was tagged while it was parked on a curb in downtown Omaha.

TMZ reports that Machine Gun has at least four buses on tour: one red, one yellow, one blue, and one green. It looks like only the red bus was vandalized.

MGK's punk style will apparently be coming to a close after the tour. In an interview with Audacy Check In's Kevan Kenney, Kelly said that next, "I’m going to make a rap album for myself," he said. "For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product." He continued to say that he had no regrets about his rock records, saying "I made Tickets and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them... I need to now also make people miss that sound."

Take a look at the bigoted graffiti below.

