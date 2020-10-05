Machine Gun Kelly's foray into pop-punk territory has proven to be a wise decision for the "Rap Devil," who ultimately traded in his pitchfork for a guitar. Following the release of his brand new album Tickets To My Downfall, which featured heavy production contributions from the legendary Travis Barker, Kelly has officially secured himself his first number one album on the Billboard Charts.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

While that feat is impressive unto itself, it also marks the first time a rock album has topped the charts since Tool's Fear Inoculum, a testament to the commercial foothold hip-hop music has on the game. Boasting 126,000 album-equivalent units in sales, Tickets To My Downfall's rise was bolstered by singles like the hit "Bloody Valentine" as well as the Blackbear-assisted “My Ex’s Best Friend" and the Halsey-assisted “Forget Me Too."

Though it's likely that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II slides through to usurp the throne from Kelly, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tickets To My Downfall remain a mainstay on the charts for weeks to come, especially if Kelly continues to line up new singles. The nostalgic appeal of a pop-punk revival may ensure some longevity to come, especially given how scarce the genre has been in recent years. In any case, congratulations to Machine Gun Kelly for locking down his first-ever number one album on the Billboard charts.

