Machine Gun Kelly's newest album, Mainstream Sellout, is projected to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with 90-100k, according to DJ Akademiks. Of that number, 45-55k is expected to come from pure album sales.

Mainstream Sellout sees Kelly continuing to venture away from rap and into punk-rock. The project features work from Lil Wayne, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. The album was originally announced as Born with Horns back in August, but Kelly decided to change the title in January.



On stage at Lollapalooza Brazil earlier this week, Kelly revealed his five rules for listening to the new album.

"I have five rules for listening to Mainstream Sellout," MGK said. "One, you have to listen to it once by yourself. Two, you have to listen to it in a car. Three, you have to listen to it with friends. Once, you have to listen to it in the daytime. And then last, you have to listen to it at nighttime. You can combine two and three, and listen to it in a car with friends. That also counts."

Kelly's 2020 album, Tickets To My Downfall, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

