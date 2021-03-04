It's been a distressing time for associates and friends of celebrities. Last week, Lady Gaga received disturbing news that her dog walker had been shot and left for dead by unidentified assailants who attacked him on the street and stole two of her French bulldogs. The dog walker would survive his shot to the chest and Gaga's pups would later be returned by a woman who claims she found them tied to a pole on the street. On Wednesday (March 3), more harrowing news was reported, but this time it comes from Machine Gun Kelly's camp after his drummer was attacked.

According to a report by TMZ, JP Cappelletty, also known affectionately as Rook, was in the Hollywood Hills when he became the victim of an assault. MGK's drummer was reportedly walking down the street around 8:00 p.m. when two men jumped out of a vehicle and attempted to rob him. There was a reported violent altercation that resulted in Rook losing "thousands of dollars worth of property." To make matter worse, Rook sustained injuries to both his foot and arm when he was also hit by a car.

Rook shared photos of himself in the hospital, one that included a selfie with MGK. "Don't Worry I'll Bounce Back," Rook wrote over one of the images. There hasn't been information shared about the assailants and it is unclear if they were armed during the assault.



