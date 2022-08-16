Colson Baker closed out his Mainstream Sellout tour with a serious bang on Saturday (August 13) night, as Page Six reports.

The 32-year-old was performing his final show in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he shocked fans by zip lining the length of an entire football field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The stunt was undeniably badass, and videos of it have been making rounds on social media for the past few days, although as it turns out, it was a last minute addition to the evening’s plans, and MGK was told several times that it wouldn’t be possible to put his vision together.

“It was his idea and was executed in less than 24 hours,” an insider close to the 32-year-old shared. “The zip line was erected that day to take him from the top of the Browns’ stadium across 50,000 fans to the opposite side of the field.”

During the concert, Kelly “announced to the audience that up until a few hours before the show he was told it couldn’t be done. It was a thrilling moment from any angle as you can see from the many videos circulating.”

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

The Ohio native shared a clip of the big moment to his own Instagram page, captioning it, “til i die.”

Elsewhere on his page, Machine Gun Kelly gave a shoutout to his good pal Travis Barker for showing out on stage, even after his recent health scare. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple days,” he wrote.

On top of that, the father of one also brought out Canadian pop punk princess, Avril Lavigne to perform with him – check out photos below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]