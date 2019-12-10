Juice Wrld's untimely death has rocked the industry and left fans, family members and friends of Jarad Anthony Higgins speechless and heartbroken. The 21-year-old suffered a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport on Sunday, December 8th and was pronounced dead once he was transported to a nearby hospital. Reports detail how Jarad swallowed pills to hide from the cops, leading to his seizure but the wait for an answer continues as additional studies are required to determine the real cause of death.



CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

A number of acts have paid respects and shared tributes to Jarad and all of his musical contributions that will live on. Machine Gun Kelly has taken the young rapper's death as a means to reflect on how precious life really is. The "Rap Devil" rapper collaborated with Travis Barker to create a song for his 11-year-old daughter that lets her know that her father loves her "beyond forever."

"Wrote her a song so I won’t have any regrets if my time ever comes," he captioned a screenshot of his conversation with Casie.

"[My music] is my gift as a father to my daughter. Here’s something that you can listen to that still has my pain in it and still is teaching you something that I want you to know," MGK previously told Billboard. "I’m not that great of a speaker, I don’t like watching my own interviews, I think I suck at talking, but one thing I can do is move my pen, and if that’s how I gotta speak to my daughter, then let me do that.”