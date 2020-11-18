Candace Owens pulled a hissy-fit when she saw the latest cover of Vogue Magazine, which features former One Direction frontman Harry Styles on the cover. The pop star wears several gowns for the spread, breaking down gender norms and following in the footsteps of Iggy Pop, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Young Thug, and other famous male celebrities who have worn dresses in the past. His cover, and Owens' reaction, caused quite the stir on social media because, as we enter our ninth month of this pandemic, it's certainly detrimental to complain about what other people choose to wear, right?

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," said the controversial political commentator. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Machine Gun Kelly must have seen the comments and thought to himself, "hm, what if I wore a skirt and pissed off Candace Owens even more?". For the November 2020 edition of Nylon Magazine, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-star did just that, sharing pictures of himself in his creme-colored skirt for a painting-styled shoot.

"Wore a skirt, hope you’re pissed," wrote MGK on Twitter. Clearly, he's seen all of the comments from Candace Owens and her like-minded audience that believe that men and women should adhere to outdated gender norms, choosing to rile them up even further.

How does he look?