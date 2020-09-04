Whether you love him or hate him, Machine Gun Kelly has successfully pulled off a total stylistic about-face for his upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall. Though he's always dabbled with the rockstar aesthetic, the Gunner has decided to completely embrace the lifestyle, joining forces with Travis Barker and attempting to resuscitate the long-though-deceased genre of pop-punk. Singles like "Bloody Valentine," "Concerts For Aliens," and "My Ex's Best Friend" have already provided a glimpse of what's the be expected, and now we've received a closer look at what he has in store.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Boasting features from Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and Iann Dior, Tickets To My Downfall clocks in at a reasonable fifteen tracks. And while he's not listed as a feature by name, expect the legendary Blink 182 and +44 drummer Travis Barker to play a pivotal role in the album's overall sound and feel, holding it down as the album's executive producer. If not for anything, what better co-sign exists in the pop-punk realm than a Blink alumni?

Of course, some of those more rap-inclined MGK fans might be disappointed, but for the most part, his transition has been met with a positive response. While it's unclear whether Tickets marks a temporary experimental shift like Lil Wayne attempted on Rebirth, at the very least the Gunner remains fully committed to pulling it off with integrity. Check out the complete tracklist and album artwork below, and look for Tickets To My Downfall to arrive on September 25th.

1. tickets to my downfall

2. kiss kiss

3. drunk face

4. bloody valentine

5. forget me too ft. halsey

6. all I know ft. trippie redd

7. lonely

8. WWIII

9. kevin and barracuda (interlude)

10. concert for aliens

11. my ex’s best friend ft. blackbear

12. jawbreaker

13. nothing inside ft. iann dior

14. banyan tree (interlude)

15. play this when i’m gone