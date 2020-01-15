Everybody predicted Machine Gun Kelly would dive deep into the depths of irrelevance last year after Eminem took care of business, issuing his "Killshot" and attempting to end the young man's career. Fortunately for MGK though, his own contributions to the highly-publicized rap beef were enough to net him a bunch of newfound attention from fans and he ended up experiencing the best year in his professional life. With movies, shows, tours, and an album all adding to his tremendous display of talent in 2019, the Ohio native is looking to extend his take-over into the new decade. As of late, Kellz' music has been laced with rock elements, edging on pop-punk at time. Days ago, he announced that he would officially by diving into the world of pop-punk with a new album and now, we've got a title for it.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Machine Gun Kelly sat next to Travis Barker and unveiled the name of his next musical body of work. Titled Tickets To My Downfall, it sure sounds like MGK will be addressing the issues that have affected him in the last couple of years, possibly even referencing how people wished for him to fail after battling Eminem. His "downfall" never ended up taking place but, if it had, maybe it would be tinged in pop-punk flavor.

Are you looking forward to the next project from him? Let us know in the comments.