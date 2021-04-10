An upcoming show featuring Machine Gun Kelly marks the beginning of a new normal for live music since the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida is one of the first places in the country to make a return to full-capacity live music with Machine Gun Kelly’s 5,500-seat show happening on April 23rd. The open-air venue will host the first full-capacity live show in more than a year in Jacksonville.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone greatly, but the live music scene especially has been completely squashed since last March. A slow, safe, and gradual return to live music could be the first step in recovering our old “normal” in a post-pandemic world. According to representatives from Daily’s Place, the venue is employing “a host” of health and safety measures before, during, and after the show, and they expect fans to “do their part by staying away if they're feeling unwell.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is ecstatic about the return of entertainment, and he believes Jacksonville will quickly become the new hub for sports and music. "Jacksonville is back!" Curry said. "As our community rebounds from the last year, I am excited to see live music return to Downtown Jacksonville."

Are you excited to see the return of live music, or do you think we need a bit longer for things to be safe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

