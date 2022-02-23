Machine Gun Kelly has been around the WWE for quite some time now, so it only makes sense that he would work with them on their new video game. In just a few weeks, gamers will be blessed with WWE 2K22, and as it turns out, MGK is going to be the game's executive producer in terms of the soundtrack. He has cultivated 12 tracks for the game, ranging from his own work to songs from a plethora of other artists.

As for the gameplay itself, fans will be interested to know that MGK will actually be a playable character in the game. This means you can now play as MGK as you look to beat up on some of your favorite, or least favorite wrestlers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years," WWE Music Group said in a statement. "He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

If you are looking to get your hands on this game, you will be able to do so as of March 11th. You can find the soundtrack to the game, below:

Machine Gun Kelly - "Concert for Aliens;"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken - "Body Bag;"

Wu Tang Clan - "Protect Ya Neck;"

Motorhead - "Iron Fist;"

Poppy - "Say Cheese" (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood - "Typhoons;"

Bring Me The Horizon - "Happy Song;"

The Weeknd - "Heartless;"

Turnstile - "I Don't Wanna Be Blind;"

Asking Alexandria - "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla - "Hollywood Sucks."

