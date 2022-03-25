Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Gunna, Young Thug, & Landon Barker On "die in california"

Machine Gun Kelly's foray into pop punk has been well-received by fans of the artist, however, the broader public and even the pop punk community aren't all that impressed. Some believe he is simply doing to pop punk, what he did to hip-hop, and as a result, "culture vulture" accusations are abundant. Regardless, MGK marches forward as today, he dropped a new album called Mainstream Sellout.

While the project is mostly laced with rock songs and power chords, MGK took a more hip-hop approach on the song "die in california" which features Gunna, Young Thug, and Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker. The track is filled with melancholic guitar plucking all while the lyrics have your typical content from these artists, all with a more depressing twist. Overall, it is what you would expect a mix of emo punk and rap to sound like.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ever look happy then it's an act

Every day is an anxiety attack

I wish I could take it back

To when I was drinkin' water out the tap

With the Cleveland logo printed on my hat