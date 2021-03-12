Machine Gun Kelly Taps CORPSE For "Daywalker!" Single

The elusive CORPSE has made a rare appearance as he features on Machine Gun Kelly's high-energy single, "Daywalker!" The social media star remains a mystery as no one has yet to reveal his true identity, but his low-toned voice has been causing a stir for a while now. Known as "Corpse Husband," he released his debut single "Miss You!" last summer in the thick of quarantine and it soon became a viral hit. The YouTube star caught the attention of rocker Machine Gun Kelly who tapped him for his latest single.

"Daywalker" follows the release of MGK's No.1 album Tickets to My Downfall, and by the sound of what we've received from Kelly lately, he seems to be sticking with his punk rock scene for the time being. We may see him float back into the Rap game in the future, but only time will tell. Stream "Daywalker!" by Machine Gun Kelly and CORPSE and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Punch that motherf*cker in the face

You hated what he said, right?

Beat his ass, leave him at the stoplight

I know you wanted change, but nobody's around

So, kick him again while he's on the ground, yo

I'll never be the same