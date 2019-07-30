Machine Gun Kelly took a moment of his time to hit Everyday Struggle, celebrating the release of his recent Hotel Diablo joint. Akademiks prefaces by saying the beef was a win-win for rap fans, especially those who value "bars." "I thought n***as would never really look past the fact that you were going against a heavyweight, a legend," says Ak. MGK counters, asking "why does everyone think I went against? There were two songs on that album that came at me. He was the first to say my name." Not allowing the mixup to derail the flow, Ak confidently hands the win to Kelly, explaining that the dub came with some well-earned stripes. "They knew at that moment you could go toe-to-toe with a legend," praises Ak. "That's big."

Kelly expresses frustration with the internet for "muddying" the situation. "We can't be a generation that rides only because somebody is a legend," he says. "When we do something like step up and acknowledge what happened, and hold it down. That was not something I was expecting to ever happen. I said what I said, I don't give a fuck. You can't hoe me. You can't just hoe me cause you're a legend. That was weird. It was out of nowhere. It was ill-timed. Mac's death had just happened. It was weird."

Ak asks whether Kelly put any deeper effort considering the stakes. "I remember I was listening to what he had said about me, or whatever," he reflects. "I was like, oh this is funny. Then he said one line, and I was like, okay I'ma dog this motherfucker. Hook the mic up. We went in the locker room of a place we were performing at, and I just did that on the spot. Hours after that shit released." Still drunk from a bender with Odell Beckham Jr, at that. "Like, fuck this motherfucker! Load the protools up. We loaded a picture of him and just rode the motherfucker."

"I did three verses, I called Cordae, played him the first three verses," continues Kelly. "He was like "this Em, man, you gotta go off." I was like "I just went off!" He was like, 'nah, just finish him!' I put that fourth verse, and that fourth verse was the mean shit." Clearly, Machine Gun Kelly has little interest in revisiting the beef, interesting though it may be for the fans. After all, he does have an album out by the name of Hotel Diablo, and many have been naming the project to be his best work. Be sure to check out the full interview below; Em talk kicks off around 17:00.