The growing tension between Machine Gun Kelly and the rock community hit a new high last week after the rapper and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor exchanged words over social media. It began with an apparent collaboration between the two artists that didn't end up materializing because Taylor was not entirely keen on having people interfere with his songwriting process. MGK later fired back, claiming that he ultimately didn't think it was good enough to make his album.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



This weekend, MGK performed at Louder Than Life festival where he made headlines after a group of fans began drowning out his performance with boos. The rapper later refuted that this was the case and that the media was blowing it out of proportion. Unfortunately for him, it seems that whatever beef he had with the crowd ended up getting physical. After he was booed, a fan managed to get close enough to MGK before security intervened. Though they managed to create a barrier to protect the rapper, he still tried to swing on the fan. It's unclear if he connected the punch.

Interestingly enough, this is the second altercation -- or at least near-altercation -- that he's been in this month. MGK nearly got into it with Conor McGregor at the VMA's for supposedly denying the MMA fighter a photo with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Check out the footage of MGK's Louder Than Life scrap below.