Swimming with pigs on a beautiful Bahamas beach sounds pretty ideal right about now, which is why we can't hate in the least bit on rapper Machine Gun Kelly who happened to be doing just that while soaking up some sun at Meeks Patch Island recently.

Joined by the real-life Ace Ventura himself Brother Nature (seen above), MGK took some time away from giving his fans sex toys on Valentine's Day in order to enjoy clear waters for a bit while swimming with little piglets. Meeks Patch is famous for the wild pigs that inhabit the area, which you can also feed and pet. Kelly was also joined by his drummer R00K in addition to fitness model Sommer Ray, and it also appears that reality star Draya Michele was down there as well based off the last photo in his IG post and her own recent pic on the 'Gram that she used to promote Fashion Nova digs. All we can is that it must be really nice to be amongst such good company — we're referring to the pigs, by the way!

Peep Machine Gun Kelly's epic trip to the Bahamas to swim with Babe and his squeaking friends below: