Machine Gun Kelly performed a surprise set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, which was announced just one hour before he took the stage. Billboard reports that the Cleveland rapper performed on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage to a crowd 20 times what the space permitted.

Kelly kicked off the set with his Tickets To My Downfall hit "Kiss Kiss." He also performed a cover of Paramore’s iconic “Misery Business.” From there he moved through his tracks, “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Bloody Valentine,” and “Drunk Face.”



In videos from backstage, Kelly was seen with his daughter as well as his partner, Megan Fox. Over the last several months, Fox and Kelly have been inseparable.

Fox recently fired back at fans who criticize her and Kelly's relationship for their age gap.

"You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” Fox explained. “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*ck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Check out clips from Kelly's Lollapalooza performance below.

