A violent incident from September 2018 is coming back to bite Machine Gun Kelly as he's reportedly being sued. The incident took place during the height of MGK's back-and-forth rap beef with Eminem and involved an actor named Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez. MGK was at an Atlanta restaurant with his bodyguards when Rodriguez felt a blast of boldness and called Kelly a "p*ssy" to his face, reportedly over his conflict with Marshall Mathers.

Later on that evening, Kelly and his entourage reportedly ran into Rodriguez at a Hampton Inn, leading to a pretty brutal beatdown, as seen in the video below. Surveillance cameras captured the moment Rodriguez was lifted into the air and thrown to the ground before being kicked and stomped on by a number of men. Three of the assailants involved were identified and charged with misdemeanor battery, but because Kelly wasn't apart of the fight, investigators cleared him of any responsibility.

However, that doesn't mean that Rodriguez has let the rapper off of the hook. Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against the three men charged for his assault, but he also names Kelly, writing in court documents that the rapper told his crew to attack him. Rodriguez also states that he suffered serious injuries and wants his medical expenses covered. The hotel is also named as they're accused of negligence.

Rodriguez's attorney Blake Dolman told TMZ, "Mr. Rodriguez looks forward to his day in court and holding those responsible for this vicious and cowardly attack fully responsible for their actions." Meanwhile, Kelly's lawyer said, "It's a bogus lawsuit and MGK is not liable for what happened."