Machine Gun Kelly has been a very busy man lately. The rapper has recently embarked on his Hotel Diablo tour with special guest TM88 (which we recently interviewed, check it out here) amongst others. The artist also teased his return to acting through an expected joint collaboration with Pete Davidson. MGK has also been teasing the life out of his highly-anticipated body of work Hotel Diablo with a fresh, new head tattoo and the album's cover art. Despite all of this, it is good to see the rapper leaves some time for his personal life. In fact, MGK was recently spotted out and about on a date with DJ Chantel Jeffries.

According to reports by The Blast, the duo was out together on Monday in West Hollywood. To begin their date, MGK took his date to the Peppermint club where they watched legendary comedian Dave Chappelle perform live on stage. Afterward, the possible new couple made their way to the Nice Guy restaurant to party a bit and grab a bite to eat. They spent roughly two hours there and were seen leaving around 1 AM in the Hip Hop artists' black Range Rover. Although we do not know if they are an item as of yet, this may definitely become something in the future.

