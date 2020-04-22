Machine Gun Kelly has been keeping all of his fans busy with new music every single day during the quarantine. The rapper has been locked down for twenty-one days and, unfortunately, he has to celebrate his birthday right now. While we're sure he would have been pulling some crazy ragers in Las Vegas this weekend had the circumstances been different, MGK is making the most of his big day under quarantine.

Continuing his plan to drop new vibes every day, Kellz hopped on a FaceTime call with none other than Marilyn Manson to field requests. The suggestion that came out of the rockstar's mouth is incredibly surprising.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I'm doing these covers for fun. I need a song request, what are you thinking?" asked Machine Gun Kelly on the phone. "Rihanna, Love On The Brain," replied Marilyn Manson without thinking twice about it. Uhh... alright. Is anyone else wildly surprised that Marilyn Manson, of all people, is listening to Rihanna's Anti?

Well, MGK delivered. He grabbed his guitar, set up the microphone, and came through with yet another inventive cover of a song that many would consider being way out of his range.

Listen to the brand new cover below!