Family is clearly important to Machine Gun Kelly. In his Life In Pink documentary, the rapper detailed the final conversation he had with his father before he died. Back in May, he introduced his mom to the world after she had abandoned him at the age of 9. And of course, he never stops adoring his soon-to-be-wife Megan Fox.

In a recent Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly now showed love to his daughter, Cassie. The rapper/rocker has three months left of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, but he was able to stop at home to spend some time with Cassie, which resulted in a video of the two of them performing Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2003 hit "Crazy In Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

In the video, a shirtless Kelly rapped Jay-Z's verse before handing the mic over to Cassie, who seemed delighted to play the part of Beyoncé. In the caption for the video, Kelly simply wrote, "Parenting." On the video, he wrote, "My daughter got next."

Perhaps this is Kelly's way of warming back up his rapping chops after his pop-punk stint. In April, MGK told Audacy Check In's Kevan Kenney that for his next project he'll be going back to his genre of origin. "I’m going to make a rap album for myself," he said. "For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product." He continued to say that he had no regrets about his rock records, saying "I made Tickets and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them... I need to now also make people miss that sound."

