Machine Gun Kelly Shares Pop Punk Album "Tickets To My Downfall" Ft. Halsey, Trippie Redd

When he wasn't flaunting his adoration for girlfriend Megan Fox on social media, Machine Gun Kelly was spending time in the studio. The rap-rock artist has made the most of his time in quarantine and on Friday (September 25), he shared his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall. Machine Gun Kelly has often been criticized for hopping back and forth between genres, and it's clear that he's chosen pop punk for his latest. The project features a handful of artists including Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and iann dior.

“I just want to go against what everyone else thinks,” MGK recently told Howard Stern. “I make a pop-punk record … and everyone’s like, ‘You switched genres!’ To me, I just added on to the multiple things I’ve already done anyway, but, sure, what a narrow-minded way to look at things.” Stream Tickets to My Downfall by Machine Gun Kelly and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. title track

2. kiss kiss

3. drunk face

4. bloody valentine

5. forget me too ft. Halsey

6. all I know ft. Trippie Redd

7. lonely

8. WWII

9. kevin and barracuda - interlude

10. concert for aliens

11. my ex's best friend with blackbear

12. jawbreaker

13. nothing inside ft. iann dior

14. banyan tree - interlude

15. play this when i'm gone