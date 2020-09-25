mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machine Gun Kelly Shares Pop Punk Album "Tickets To My Downfall" Ft. Halsey, Trippie Redd

Erika Marie
September 25, 2020 02:59
932 Views
67
12
CoverCover

Tickets To My Downfall
Machine Gun Kelly

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
23% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
10 MAKE IT STOP

The project also features vocals by blackbear, & iann dior.


When he wasn't flaunting his adoration for girlfriend Megan Fox on social media, Machine Gun Kelly was spending time in the studio. The rap-rock artist has made the most of his time in quarantine and on Friday (September 25), he shared his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall. Machine Gun Kelly has often been criticized for hopping back and forth between genres, and it's clear that he's chosen pop punk for his latest. The project features a handful of artists including Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and iann dior.

“I just want to go against what everyone else thinks,” MGK recently told Howard Stern. “I make a pop-punk record … and everyone’s like, ‘You switched genres!’ To me, I just added on to the multiple things I’ve already done anyway, but, sure, what a narrow-minded way to look at things.” Stream Tickets to My Downfall by Machine Gun Kelly and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. title track
2. kiss kiss
3. drunk face
4. bloody valentine
5. forget me too ft. Halsey
6. all I know ft. Trippie Redd
7. lonely
8. WWII
9. kevin and barracuda - interlude
10. concert for aliens
11. my ex's best friend with blackbear
12. jawbreaker
13. nothing inside ft. iann dior
14. banyan tree - interlude
15. play this when i'm gone

Machine Gun Kelly Halsey Trippie Redd iann dior blackbear
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Machine Gun Kelly Shares Pop Punk Album "Tickets To My Downfall" Ft. Halsey, Trippie Redd
67
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject