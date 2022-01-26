Machine Gun Kelly Shares Cover Of Frank Ocean's "Swim Good"

Machine Gun Kelly has gone through a career revival in the last few years, completely changing his narrative and seemingly giving up hip-hop to focus on his career in rock and pop punk. The 31-year-old superstar has also taken up a career in television and film, starring in a few different movies over the years. As he continues to reshape his sound, MGK has officially shared a new video cover of one of his all-time favorite songs, Frank Ocean's "Swim Good."

Sitting by the water and singing along to one of the songs that helped kick off Frank's storied career, Machine Gun Kelly puts his own spin on the record. Singing over the Slim XX, Baze XX, and Omer Fedi-produced track, MGK adds some rock flare with frayed vocals and more attitude than Frank used in his version.

Listen to his take on "Swim Good" below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Same vintage leather jacket with secret pockets

Skeletons in my closet next to the sneaker options

Fashion killer, look inside, you can see the coffins

The cane ables me to function

Nights when my body stoppin'