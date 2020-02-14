Machine Gun Kelly has sold some very unique merchandise in his day but this may take the cake. It's unclear who the Ohio-born rapper will be spending his Valentine's Day with after being spotted out with Noah Cyrus and Demi Lovato in recent weeks, but all of his single lady fans are getting a special gift in their merch boxes with a Hotel Diablo-based "Little Devil" toy being included in their packages.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

MGK released his album Hotel Diablo last year and, after hawking "Rap Devil" horns post-Eminem feud, he's now getting on-brand for a new kind of devilish toy. Unveiling the packaging for his special Valentine's Day gift to the fans, Kelly showed the hoodie and custom box being included with each purchase. His favorite part of the gift, however, was cheekily added to the side, and Machine Gun Kelly says it's just "a little naughty."

The item in question is a vibrator, which has the phrase, "Cum on, open me" written on the bottom of the box. He showed everybody how to activate it, failing to keep a straight face during the entire video. We've got to hand it to MGK... this is insanely clever.

Are you buying one of Machine Gun Kelly's merch boxes? We won't tell.