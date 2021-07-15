Machine Gun Kelly says that dating Megan Fox has helped him realize "who I am." Kelly discussed his relationship with the iconic actress during an interview for the August 2021 issue of GQ.

Kelly, who has gone through numerous style changes throughout his career, has evolved from an underground Cleveland rapper to a Hollywood rockstar.

“This was partly to do with the costumes,” he explained to the outlet. “I still was trying to be somebody else, and now I’m kind of like, ‘I’ve found who I am.’ It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also who I am in the house now.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Additionally, Kelly says he is living his dream and cites being named the Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards as evidence.

“You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was to go to an award show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award,” Kelly told GQ.

“I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, the Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us],’” referring to himself and Fox.

