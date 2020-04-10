mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machine Gun Kelly Samples Shawn Mendes On "Pretty Toxic Revolver"

Alex Zidel
April 10, 2020 15:26
Pretty Toxic Revolver
Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly continues his Lockdown Sessions with a new freestyle called "Pretty Toxic Revolver."


Machine Gun Kelly has been keeping his fans busy, releasing a new song every day during quarantine. The genre-blending rapper can go for days, mixing together elements of punk rock, emo, and rap to deliver his own brand of sonics. Hailing from Cleveland, the 29-year-old is escaping the madness of today's world the only way he knows how.

Diving into the depths of his mind, Machine Gun Kelly has been releasing new freestyles to firstly keep himself busy and, secondly, to keep the content coming. As he continues to tease the arrival of Tickets To My Downfall, a pop-punk album with executive production from Travis Barker, MGK has just come through on another quick drop called "Pretty Toxic Revolver."

Taking Shawn Mendes vocals and mixing them into a beat, Machine Gun Kelly goes deep to speak about his family situation, revealing that aunt just passed away from cancer. He also states that his father is fresh out of rehab and that his mother is out of the picture, wondering if God is a real person or a myth.

Listen to the new freestyle below and let us know what you think.

View this post on Instagram

#LockdownSessions Day 18 sampled a Shawn Mendes vocal 🗣🎸@slimxx @bazexx

A post shared by Colson 🙇🏼‍♂️🔪😈 the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) on

Quotable Lyrics:

Ride with me through the memories inside of me
Till the nights I was hooked on the ivory
Head hurting all week 'cause of bad coke
Then the same week Peep overdosed, that's fucked up
But I guess I lucked up

