Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Out With Yungblud & Travis Barker On "I Think I'm OKAY"

Machine Gun Kelly releases the official video for "I Think I'm OKAY."

After it was named as one of Spotify's potential Songs of the Summer, people are curious about Machine Gun Kelly's newest song "I Think I'm OKAY." The track is rock-oriented, starting out with MGK doing his thing over Travis Barker's drums. The second verse is taken over by YUNGBLUD, who brings his own angsty flavour to the table. After announcing that the video would be available this afternoon, Kellz stayed true on his promise and premiered the clip right on time.

With Hotel Diablo a few weeks out, MGK is starting to up his content level, ensuring that people are hyped for what's to come. The video starts out with Kellz performing his verse with a guitar while sitting in bed. A tattooed girl caresses him from behind before the scene cuts to more hardcore imagery. The Ohio-based rapper ends up taking the mic at an impromptu concert in an alleyway. Bad kids fill the camera space with a collage-like aesthetic ruling the majority of the video. YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker appear with the Blink-182 icon swinging around drum sticks and Halsey's boyfriend pulling aggressive facial expressions while screaming.

Take a look at the video above and let us know if you're looking forward to Hotel Diablo.