Machine Gun Kelly still has the blood of a GOAT on his hands, apparently. The rapper's feud with Eminem has not gone to rest, even after Em called a truce on Music To Be Murdered By. Although Machine Gun Kelly claims Eminem has been both rich and mad for the duration of the last twenty years, he, too, doesn't seem willing to make peace with the Detroit legend.

Fresh off of the release of his new single, "Bullets With Names" ft. Young Thug, RJMrLa, and Lil Duke, Machine Gun Kelly made it clear that he still isn't on good terms with Em. Or if he is, he's atleast still proud of the damage done on "Rap Devil."

"Killed me a GOAT so my jacket got stains on it

Wipin’ my nose like I got some cocaine on it

Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it

Called up his bitch, showed my dick, let ’em lay on it.”

Chances are we won't hear Eminem mention it anytime soon but we'll see if MGK has any more shots to take at "Killshot" rapper. The single, with production from Ronny J, is set to appear on Machine Gun Kelly's next project, Tickets To My Downfall. Supposedly, the album will have a more pop-punk vibe to it.