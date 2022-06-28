Hulu is offering an intimate look into the life and career of Machine gun Kelly thanks to a new documentary. The rapper-turned-rocker is still reeling from the success of his hit album Mainstream Sellout and now, you can tune into Life in Pink: MGK to get all of the details about what it was like for the Pop Punk hitmaker as he created his record. Features on the album included Willow Smith, blackbear, Young Thug, Gunna, iann dior, Landon Barker, Bring Me the Horizon, and two appearances by Lil Wayne.

Weezy having a rock moment isn't uncommon, but there is nothing normal about how the Rap legend approaches music. On Life in Pink, MGK recalls working with Wayne and watching his creative process in real-time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

"I pressed play on the song, he's like, 'Is that what we're doing?' 'Yeah.' He's like, 'Alright. You guys got time?' 'Yeah, for sure,'" MGK stated. "He goes in the courtyard, smokes fifteen blunts, he just takes each, his eyes are closed just playing the track over and over again. He comes back in the studio and we can see him in the courtyard, we're just kinda sitting there amazed, like, that's the GOAT forming his thoughts around a track that we made."

"He comes back in at 5:30 in the morning. He's like, 'Y'all ready?'" he added while pretending to be woken up. "He goes in the booth and he lays his sh*t like, one time. I'm just like, one time."

Check out the clip of MGK reliving his monumental Weezy moment and watch the music video for their Mainstream Sellout collaboration, "ay!"