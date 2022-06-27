Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink, debuted on Hulu, earlier this week. In the candid feature-length documentary, Kelly reflects on the death of his father, who passed away in 2020, and details their final conversation.

During a clip from Life in Pink, Kelly explains that he went to visit his late father who didn't believe that the rapper was truly in the room with him for their final conversation. Kelly says that his dad thought he was an angel, but appreciated getting to see his son regardless.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

After his father's death, Kelly says he went into a deep depression and even considered suicide.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” he said in the doc. “Like, Megan [Fox] went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. And then there was this, I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed and, like, one of the days I just fucking snapped.”

“I was like, ‘You weren’t here for me,’” he continued. “I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth and I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet—as it comes back up—the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realizing something’s not right.”

From there, Kelly realized that he needed to tone down the drug usage and threw himself into his work. He went on to release Tickets to my Downfall and Mainstream Sellout.

