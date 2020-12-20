Eminem slid through on Friday with the release of Music To Be Murdered By - Side B which served as a perfect opportunity than any for him to revive his feud with Machine Gun Kelly. Now, the majority of people would likely agree that Em had that battle in a bag but for some reason, he keeps revisiting it as he didn't. On two separate occasions on the deluxe edition of his latest project, Machine Gun Kelly becomes the target of Eminem's bars.

"Fair weather, wishy-washy/ She thinks Machine washed me/ Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he'd crossed me," the rap icon spits on "Zeus" where he disses 6ix9ine just a few bars before. He then took a more subtle jab at MGK on "Gnat" where he raps, "They come at me with machine guns/ Like trying to fight off a gnat."

It's easily the least offensive bars on the project, even in terms of the people he disses on the project. However, it was still enough to shake-up MGK/Eminem stan Twitter and warrant a response from Machine Gun Kelly himself. The rapper didn't say too much. In fact, it's probably the addition of the garbage emoji that said more than the words he wrote. "those subliminals," he wrote along with a garbage emoji and a crying emoji.

MGK recently admitted that his feud with Eminem took a toll on his career. If you recall, his album sales on his album Hotel Diablo were particularly low. Kelly claims that it's a "flawless" hip-hop album, from front to back, but the beef with Eminem stained the perception of his artistry.

"As a hip-hop album, [Hotel Diablo] is flawless front to back, and also a hint at the evolution of how I went into a pop-punk album. But it was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef [with Eminem]. So no one wanted to give it the time of day," he said. "What I did in the beef was exactly what it should be, but that project wasn’t welcomed. The next album came from already feeling like I’d counted out, so I didn’t even care what the public was going to think."

Check out MGK's response to Eminem below.