Rap is, like many crafts, one that requires practice and dedication. With four studio albums (soon to be five) under his belt, Machine Gun Kelly has certainly put in his ten thousand hours. Yet there comes a time when an artist might veer toward a different genre, which in turn requires a different set of skills-- in MGK's case, the deviation toward pop-punk required he not only pick up a guitar, but git gud, as the gamers say. And thanks to this unprecedented period of self-imposed isolation, it would appear that Gunner has all the time in the world to do it.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Following an impromptu jam session of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which found MGK holding it down with Cobain's iconic yet beginner-friendly solo, it would appear he's stepped it up for chapter two. This time linking up with a few musically-inclined friends, Gunner picked up the ax for a rendition of Childish Gambino's "Redbone," and a solid one at that.

It's uncertain for how long they practiced this one, or whether proper social distancing etiquette was kept throughout, but the results certainly speak for themselves. All it's missing is Gambino's impeccable falsetto. Check it out for yourself below, and show some love to the Gunner for stepping up the multi-instrumentalist game. Plus, he's officially opened the floor for requests.