Machine Gun Kelly Puts On A "Concert For Aliens" In New Pop-Punk Single

As we near the release of Machine Gun Kelly's next album Tickets To My Downfall, the recording artist promised a couple of new songs for his fans this week. Still without a release date for the full-length body of work, the Ohio native is officially back with the first of the bunch.

Titled "concert for aliens," the pop-punk record highlights the rapper's move into a new world, fully embracing his rock-based roots and teaming up with Travis Barker to deliver a sound authentic to him.

So far, his fans are very appreciative of the new single, praising it heavily and naming him one of the most versatile artists of the last few years. We would have to agree.

Listen to the new track below and stay tuned for his second new song coming this week.

Quotable Lyrics:

The headlines say "The world is over"

Whatever happened to a fairytale ending?

You can't pass if you don't know the codeword

I'm inside a UFO crash landing

I'm in a room by the door with a space invader

I know that I'm immature

But at least I'm not a goddamn failure