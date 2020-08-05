mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machine Gun Kelly Puts On A "Concert For Aliens" In New Pop-Punk Single

Alex Zidel
August 05, 2020 09:47
483 Views
35
9
Bad Boy/Interscope RecordsBad Boy/Interscope Records
Bad Boy/Interscope Records

concert for aliens
Machine Gun Kelly

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
69% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Machine Gun Kelly drops his first single of the week, titled "concert for aliens," with Travis Barker.


As we near the release of Machine Gun Kelly's next album Tickets To My Downfall, the recording artist promised a couple of new songs for his fans this week. Still without a release date for the full-length body of work, the Ohio native is officially back with the first of the bunch.

Titled "concert for aliens," the pop-punk record highlights the rapper's move into a new world, fully embracing his rock-based roots and teaming up with Travis Barker to deliver a sound authentic to him. 

So far, his fans are very appreciative of the new single, praising it heavily and naming him one of the most versatile artists of the last few years. We would have to agree.

Listen to the new track below and stay tuned for his second new song coming this week.

Quotable Lyrics:

The headlines say "The world is over"
Whatever happened to a fairytale ending?
You can't pass if you don't know the codeword
I'm inside a UFO crash landing
I'm in a room by the door with a space invader
I know that I'm immature
But at least I'm not a goddamn failure

Machine Gun Kelly
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  5
  9
  483
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Machine Gun Kelly Travis Barker MGK new music Tickets To My Downfall
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Machine Gun Kelly Puts On A "Concert For Aliens" In New Pop-Punk Single
35
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject