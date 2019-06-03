Machine Gun Kelly kicked off his Hotel Diablo tour over the weekend and he made sure to perform the biggest hits from his entire career. While he has some bangers from a few years ago, MGK's most popular song of the last year is "Rap Devil," a track he wrote for and about Eminem. The two were in the midst of a heated feud and it took Em a few days to actually respond to Kellz but this was one of the first shots fired in their battle. Despite the beef no longer being as ferocious as last year, there is clearly still some animosity on MGK's side. He continues to perform "Rap Devil" on a regular basis and this weekend, he even took it to Em's hometown of Detroit. Surprisingly, the crowd was into it.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

Eminem has a worldwide following and, as evidenced by Sada Baby's opinion a few weeks ago, his influence extends past Detroit. Rarely will you hear people bumping his raps in the street. He's surely got a supportive fanbase in Michigan but those people were not in attendance at the Machine Gun Kelly show because the audience got pretty loud for "Rap Devil." Kellz shared footage from the tour opener, including when he got thousands of folks to scream "the real Slim Shady can't stand up" in Detroit.

MGK has been thriving since his feud with Eminem. Watch the video of his performance below and stay tuned for his new album coming soon.

