Machine Gun Kelly angered rock fans after he insulted Slipknot and the band's lead vocalist, Corey Taylor, during a recent performance. The rock-rapper came for the legendary metal group during a festival they were both booked at, dissing them and later explaining his frustration with Corey Taylor, stating that the rocker was supposed to appear on his album Tickets To My Downfall, but the verse he recorded wasn't up-to-par. Taylor responded by saying that he's the one that turned down the feature on Kelly's album, and ever since then, things have been pretty ugly between both sides.

This weekend, MGK performed at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, climbing a stage tent and entertaining his fans, but not everybody was impressed with the show. As he stood on top of the tent for a few minutes, MGK was forced to dodge projectiles from the crowd, including thick tree branches, beer bottles, and more. The singer seemed unfazed though.

"How the fuck you feelin', Aftershock? Mixed opinions," remarked Kelly while performing, commenting on all the boos coming from the back of the crowd. "I love you so much. This morning I was like, 'Do we get on the plane and go to this?' I was sitting there thinking about the last festival we did where this 10-year-old got her poster ripped up just for liking me. I'm doing this show for her and everyone who came to see us."

Aside from this incident, MGK has been in the news a lot lately. This week, he starred in a new cover story for British GQ with Megan Fox, where they detailed their "intense" love.

Check out the video of Kelly being pelted with branches and bottles below.